Moan is a Batak young man who has lived in Jakarta for a long time. Even though he was 37 years old, he didn't have a girlfriend. This situation made his mother living in Samosir dizzy and had to intervene. Then forced Moan to go home and marry his cousin, Uli. Unexpectedly, Uli, who is told as a beautiful woman and loves Batak culture, already has a lover.