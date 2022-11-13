Not Available

A chirpy and jovial teenager, Mehul, whose higher secondary finals are at the doorstep while her infatuation over her tutor cum neighbour Babai da, is in ascend. He is an exceptional student and the gem of the neighbourhood. On the day of Holi, Mehul mixes sindoor in the colour to play with Babai da. Unknowingly, Babai da pours the colour over her head signifying the holy "sindoor-daan" custom. But, catastrophe strikes when Babai da commits suicide under undisclosed circumstances which leaves Mehul's world in utter chaos. The journey of Mehul's unspoken love turning into the bindings of Babai Da's better half is the story of PARINEETA.