Carmenza is a hard-working colombian woman. She lives in a slum in Antofagasta with her grandson Yorman. She works as a housemaid and tries to raise money for Yorman’s mother, who is ill in Colombia. Carmenza wants Yorman to return with her to their country so he can meet his mother, but he knows that the only option he has to get out of this environment is to stand out in football and be able to play in the local soccer club.