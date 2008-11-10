A star is born in a time of both celebration and instability in this historical drama with music from director Christophe Barratier. In the spring of 1936, Paris is in a state of uncertainty; while the rise of the Third Reich in Germany worries many, a leftist union-oriented candidate, Léon Blum, has been voted into power, and organized labor is feeling its new power by standing up to management.
|Clovis Cornillac
|Milou
|Kad Merad
|Jacky
|Nora Arnezeder
|Douce
|Pierre Richard
|Monsieur TSF
|Bernard-Pierre Donnadieu
|Galapiat
|François Morel
|Célestin
