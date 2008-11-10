2008

Paris 36

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 10th, 2008

Studio

Galatée Films

A star is born in a time of both celebration and instability in this historical drama with music from director Christophe Barratier. In the spring of 1936, Paris is in a state of uncertainty; while the rise of the Third Reich in Germany worries many, a leftist union-oriented candidate, Léon Blum, has been voted into power, and organized labor is feeling its new power by standing up to management.

Cast

Clovis CornillacMilou
Kad MeradJacky
Nora ArnezederDouce
Pierre RichardMonsieur TSF
Bernard-Pierre DonnadieuGalapiat
François MorelCélestin

