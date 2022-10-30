Paris/Berlin: 20 Years of Underground Techno

Not Available

This documentary tells the story of an underground movement, from its beginning until now. Born in Detroit in the late 80s, Techno met its audience a few years late in Europe, as the UK, Germany, France, and many other countries started to host the foundations of a Techno scene. It is mostly focused on Paris and Berlin: Two different cities, two different tales, but Techno grew up in both, from secret underground parties to huge clubs, from a small faceless movement to an established business, and from vinyl to digital.