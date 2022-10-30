Not Available

Paris/Berlin: 20 Years of Underground Techno

  • Documentary

This documentary tells the story of an underground movement, from its beginning until now. Born in Detroit in the late 80s, Techno met its audience a few years late in Europe, as the UK, Germany, France, and many other countries started to host the foundations of a Techno scene. It is mostly focused on Paris and Berlin: Two different cities, two different tales, but Techno grew up in both, from secret underground parties to huge clubs, from a small faceless movement to an established business, and from vinyl to digital.

