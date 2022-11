Not Available

Paris By Night 103: Tình Sử Trong Âm Nhạc (English Translation: Love History in Music) is a Paris By Night program produced by Thuy Nga that was filmed at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, California, which was hosted by Nguyễn Ngọc Ngạn and Nguyễn Cao Kỳ Duyên. The taping took place on May 7 & 8, 2011[1] and released on July 14, 2011