Paris By Night 70: Thu Ca is a Paris By Night program produced by Thuy Nga that was filmed at Studio Carrere which was hosted by Nguyễn Ngọc Ngạn and Nguyễn Cao Kỳ Duyên. The taping took place on April 12, 2003 and released on October 2, 2003. This program was dedicated to three composers: Phạm Mạnh Cương, Lê Dinh, and Trường Sa.