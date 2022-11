Not Available

Paris By Night 77: 30 Năm Viễn Xứ (English translation: Thirty Years Away from the Motherland) is a Paris By Night program produced by Thúy Nga that was filmed at the Terrace Theater in the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center on March 5, 2005. It was released to DVD on April 28, 2005 two months later, just in time 2 days before the 30th anniversary of the Fall of Saigon on April 30, 2005.