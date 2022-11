Not Available

Paris By Night 81: Âm Nhạc Không Biên Giới 2 is a Paris By Night program produced by Thúy Nga that was filmed at the Terrace Theater at the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center in California on Saturday, January 21, 2006, the first show of 2006. It is a direct continuation of Paris By Night 62: Âm Nhạc Không Biên Giới, that was released at the end of 2001.