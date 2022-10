Not Available

Paris By Night 84: In Atlanta - Passport to Music & Fashion is a Paris By Night program that was filmed at the Atlanta Civic Center on Sunday, July 2, 2006 and is released to a 2-disc DVD format on Thursday, December 7, 2006; with many places getting it on Wednesday, December 6, 2006. The Vietnamese translation to the title: Âm Nhạc và Thời Trang. This program is dedicated to Vietnamese designers and fashion artists.