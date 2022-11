Not Available

Paris By Night 87: PBN Talent Show - Finals is a Paris By Night program produced by Thuy Nga that was filmed at the Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, California on February 10th, 2007. This is the first Paris By Night's Talent Show. This Talent Show consists of Paris By Night 86 - Semifinal and Paris by Night 87 - Final. After the Semi-Final, there are 7 remaining contestants in the final.