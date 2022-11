Not Available

Paris By Night 88: Lam Phương - Đường Về Quê Hương (English translation: The Road Back to my homeland) is a Paris By Night program produced by Thuy Nga that was filmed at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts at the Sarofilm Hall in Houston, Texas on Saturday, May 5, 2007. It is a direct continuation of Paris By Night 22: 40 Năm Âm Nhạc Lam Phương and Paris By Night 28: Lam Phương 2 - Dòng Nhạc Nối Tiếp, that was released several years earlier.