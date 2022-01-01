Not Available

Paris By Night 89: In Korea is a Paris By Night program that was filmed at the Olympic Fencing Gymnasium at the Olympic Park in Seoul, South Korea on Sunday, July 1, 2007. It is Thuy Nga's first venture into Asia to tape a Paris By Night program. Thuy Nga chose to tape at South Korea, rather than any other country in Asia simply because of the popularity of Korean actors and singers to the Vietnamese community. The program is directed by a Korean director, Seounghyun Oh. It is Thuy Nga's fourth "Live" show.