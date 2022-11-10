Paris by Night

Police commander Simon Weiss, head of the division that supervises Paris’s demi-monde, starts out on his nightly tour of bars, discos and strip clubs, making sure once again that the owners don’t bend the rules too far. Weiss knows he’s between a rock and hard place: it’s obvious that criminal gangs run rampant in his special domain, and even more obvious that they’re protected by higher-ups in the department.
|Roschdy Zem
|Simon Weiss
|Samuel Le Bihan
|Tony Garcia
|Grégory Fitoussi
|Paul Gorsky
|Jean-Pierre Martins
|Jo Linder
|Jean-Paul Muel
|La Baronne
|Sara Forestier
|Laurence Deray
