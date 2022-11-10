Not Available

Paris by Night

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Les Films Manuel Munz

Police commander Simon Weiss, head of the division that supervises Paris’s demi-monde, starts out on his nightly tour of bars, discos and strip clubs, making sure once again that the owners don’t bend the rules too far. Weiss knows he’s between a rock and hard place: it’s obvious that criminal gangs run rampant in his special domain, and even more obvious that they’re protected by higher-ups in the department.

Cast

Roschdy ZemSimon Weiss
Samuel Le BihanTony Garcia
Grégory FitoussiPaul Gorsky
Jean-Pierre MartinsJo Linder
Jean-Paul MuelLa Baronne
Sara ForestierLaurence Deray

