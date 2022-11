Not Available

Paris By Night 96 - Nhạc Yêu Cầu 2 (English Translation: Music Requests 2) is a Paris By Night program produced by Thúy Nga that was filmed at the Knott's Berry Farm on April 18, 2009 and April 19, 2009 and release DVD from June 25, 2009. The show was MC'ed by Nguyễn Ngọc Ngạn and Nguyễn Cao Kỳ Duyên.