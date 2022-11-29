París. La Cumparsita

Not Available

This work belongs to the series Soldats soldés, which Miralda produced in Paris between 1965 and 1973 based on his experience in compulsory military service. The series began with drawings and collages, which gave rise to found objects covered with hundreds of toy soldiers, and continued with a series of public interventions in Paris featuring the reproduction in fibreglass of one of these life-size figures. The culmination of these actions was the Paris urban performance. La Cumparsita, produced in collaboration with Benet Rossell. The film shows the figure's journey through different locations in the city: its passage through the Place du Tertre, the Champs-Elysées, the Louvre, the demolished market of Les Halles, etc., which is intended to find a pedestal on which to stand.