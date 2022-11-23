Not Available

PARIS, LOVE, CUT follows Arnaud, a charming but distracted movie director trying to get his sophomore film off the ground. His daily life is anything but calm – not only is Arnaud struggling to convince producers and bankers to invest in his next film, but also he's juggling two women: Chloe, his demanding fiancé, and Gabrielle, a young and ambitious actress who he falls in love with. But when a sudden death in the family occurs, Arnaud is forced to get his act together and take a closer look at what he truly wants. With sardonic humor and a wry tenderness, Viard’s new film is a deeply personal portrait of a man’s mid-life crisis and eventual self-discovery.