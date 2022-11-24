Paris Pick-ups

Not Available

Marc, a shy guy, has a pretty boring love life with Veronique, a painter just like him. But one night, his whole universe collapses when he meets Nicole, a prostitute with a strange feline face. Her hot personality will lead him to discover the strength and violence of sexual pleasure. Marc is disturbed with this revelation and thereon, he will hang out in clubs of "Pigalle" where eroticism and lust prevail. Veronique, who had enough of her life with Marc, tells him she wants to leave him. Marc has in mind the obsessing memory of his night with Nicole and decides to take her off the street to start a steady relationship with her. But Jacques, Nicole's protector, has a different view