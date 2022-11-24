Paris Prestige

Not Available

Nasser, a 30-something Parisian with a troubled past, returns to Paris after some jail time. Margot, his probation officer, urges him to work at LE PRESTIGE, his brother's bar located right next to the Moulin Rouge, in the heart of Pigalle - one of Paris’ most diverse and rawest neighborhoods. But deep wounds between the two brothers make this collaboration difficult from the start, and even more so when Nasser decides to get back in the game by throwing exclusive parties against his brother's will.