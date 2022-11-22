Parisian Pleasure Seekers

Not Available

Although at first sight Anna, Cécilia, Lucy and Anissa may look like any of the other beautiful young Parisian girls around, they have some very particular nocturnal habits. In fact, once a week the four bosom buddies go out together to satisfy their incredible fantasies in the hottest spots in Paris. Tonight they invite you to spend an extraordinary night of bourgeois debauchery and depravity with them. It promises to be a night like you have never experienced before... Although she has already spent a torrid afternoon with her husband and her lover enjoying a wild anal threesome, Anissa is not about to stay at home; tonight, as it is every week, is girls' night!