Parivartana

Not Available

Zamindar of a village has no children and adopts a boy from an Orphanage. The boy grows up as Anandarao (NTR) and returns to the village after higher education. Zamindar, while dying, hands over the estate affairs to Ramaiah (Doraiswamy), who gains good reputation and prestige. He has a son Satyam (ANR) and a daughter Sundaramma (Savitri). Anandrao feels jealous about Ramaiah. Chalapathi (Ramana Reddy) and Pitchaiah (Chadalavada) adds to his jealousy. He insults Ramaiah and stops the donation program running on the name of Zamindar. Satyam as unemployed joins as a Bus conductor and Ramaiah dies of helplessness. Anandrao purchases the Bus and dismisses Satyam from the job.