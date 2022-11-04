1937

Park Avenue Logger

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 15th, 1937

Studio

RKO Radio Pictures

Millioniare Curran, thinking his son too intellectual, sends him west to learn logging at one of his lumber camps. Unknown to his father, Grant Curan is a professional wrestler and easily able to handle the thugs that attack him at the lumber camp. This enables him to stay on the job and he soon undercovers how his father is being cheated by the local boss.

Cast

George O'BrienGrant Curran
Beatrice RobertsPeggy O'Shea
Willard RobertsonBen Morton
Ward BondPaul Sangar
Bert HanlonNick
Gertrude ShortMargy MacLean

