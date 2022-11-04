Park Avenue Logger

Millioniare Curran, thinking his son too intellectual, sends him west to learn logging at one of his lumber camps. Unknown to his father, Grant Curan is a professional wrestler and easily able to handle the thugs that attack him at the lumber camp. This enables him to stay on the job and he soon undercovers how his father is being cheated by the local boss.
|George O'Brien
|Grant Curran
|Beatrice Roberts
|Peggy O'Shea
|Willard Robertson
|Ben Morton
|Ward Bond
|Paul Sangar
|Bert Hanlon
|Nick
|Gertrude Short
|Margy MacLean
