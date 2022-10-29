Not Available

PARK CITY is the story of a filmmaking team that lose their movie and their minds. JOEY, an ambitious and jaded director, and HANNAH, a savvy producer, hit the road to the Sundance Film Festival with the 35mm film print of their movie, HEARTS AND CASH, in the trunk of their car. They’ve invited along their melodramatic lead actress, JILL, who insists upon bringing her cat everywhere she goes; as well as their glorified production assistant, DAVE, who documents their Sundance Adventure on his iPhone.