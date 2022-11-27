Park Shanghai

Not Available

Several years after their graduation, the principal characters, Dong and Rerei meet again at their classmates reunion party. They feel quite close to each other and recollect the old days. But their reunion seems do lead to nowhere: Rerei has married someone else, and Dong is moving to another city the next day. Passing through the noisy corridors, Dong meets other several guys at the building of the karaoke bar where his reunion party sets up. The sleepless night makes them reflect on the choices they ever made in their lives. There is no regret to allow.