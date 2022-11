Not Available

If you are looking for golf history then Musselbugh Links is the place to start: it's been spoiling good walks since Charles II sat on the throne. This game between Willie Park Jr. and Willie Fernie, both Open winners, was the first of a two-part challenge match with a Ј100 prize up for grabs. If the golf swings are perhaps a little unorthodox today, it's nice to see that the celebrations of the players are unchanged.