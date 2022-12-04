Not Available

Stanley was an optimistic youth. Feeling bored in his job, he decided to part with his beloved uncle and aunt and seek for an ideal job to achieve his own goal. He than found a job for working as a member of parking service team and befriended one of his colleagues Ah Man. Stanley was enthusiastic to Ah Man and made Ah Man live in high spirits. Stanley also encouraged his colleagues to work with enthusiasm. In this way, the parking service teams earned back good reputation for their occupation.