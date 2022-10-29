Parks Documentary: The Story of Parks Bonifay

Not Available

The Parks Bonifay Documentary is a film showcasing the extraordinary life of wakeboarding legend Parks Bonifay. This unique look into his life not only tells the story of the sport, but of a determined and driven athlete who has become the most decorated and accomplished wakeboarder of all time. We reveal the history of his family of water skiers that preceded him and Park's subsequent quest to push the boundaries of his sport while occasionally flirting with disaster. The film documents his accomplishments as well as captures his carefree personality, competitiveness, fearlessness and drive. After five years in production and footage in multiple formats spanning from 1942 to today, this was an incredible story telling feat.