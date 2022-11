Not Available

"THE DVD" is a 90-minute documentary following the rise of the Australian metal-core juggernauts Parkway Drive. The film follows the quintet from humble beginnings on the beaches of the NSW North Coast to storming stages all over the world. Part documentary, part extreme-sports video, part live footage...all metal! As an added bonus, the disc also features a full live set shot at Sydney’s Roundhouse in 2008.