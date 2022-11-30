Parodontose Now

Not Available

In order to obtain his rehabilitation with his professional association because of malpractice committed in the past, Dr. Wilhelm Andacht, a dentist, must track down an ex-colleague, Dr. Engelbert Lang, and do away with him. The latter has been using rather unusual, very successful but unapproved methods of treatment. In addition, he enjoys great popularity among the population of the Totes Gebirge. To help him do his job, Dr. Andacht has been given a doctor, a masseur and an operating room aid. All of them are to be rehabilitated too. Their undertaking is a disastrous flop.