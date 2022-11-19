Parokya ni Edgar : Inuman Sessions Vol. 2

Not Available

In 2012, the band released their 2nd live album Inuman Sessions Vol. 2 which is a follow up their Inuman Sessions Vol. 1 released in 2004. This album mostly contains live versions of their second batch of singles. Tatlong Araw, Your Song and Alumni Homecoming were performed although this tracks were released from albums proir to Vol. 1. Mr. Suave is performed as well in this album which also appears in the first live album. Artists featured on this were Yeng Constantino, Kamikazee, Gloc 9, Miggy Chavez of the band Chicosci, and the son of the late Francis M., Frank Magalona.