CJ Tillman is a two-strike felon fresh out of prison who has a job, a daughter, and one last chance to turn his life around. That chance comes when he is paroled to the home of a seemingly helpful elderly couple he met through a prison ministry. But calm quickly gives way to chaos as strange events begin to tear his life apart. Nearly killed in a mysterious accident, CJ realizes that things are not always as they appear. Caught between his unforgiving past and his inescapable future, he struggles to survive as life spirals out of control in a series of twists and turns that threaten to make parole a death sentence.