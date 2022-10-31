Not Available

Paroled

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    CJ Tillman is a two-strike felon fresh out of prison who has a job, a daughter, and one last chance to turn his life around. That chance comes when he is paroled to the home of a seemingly helpful elderly couple he met through a prison ministry. But calm quickly gives way to chaos as strange events begin to tear his life apart. Nearly killed in a mysterious accident, CJ realizes that things are not always as they appear. Caught between his unforgiving past and his inescapable future, he struggles to survive as life spirals out of control in a series of twists and turns that threaten to make parole a death sentence.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images