Parque Mayer was the park off all the emotions and amusements in the 1930' s. Under the dictatorship of Oliveira Salazar and his police, many people came to have fun in its theaters attending the portuguese kind of play called 'revista'. A writer called Mario Pintor (paintor) is writing a play in which a new actress (Deolinda) will star as the main role, while an already famous actor named Eduardo tries to seduce this recent arrival.