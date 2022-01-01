parricide in Morschen

Not Available

On June 15, 1997, a married couple of manufacturers were found murdered in their villa in Morschen near Kassel. The police officers are presented with a horrific picture. The spouses have had their throats cut and lie face down in a large pool of blood - a real execution. One suspects a robbery, all rooms have been ransacked, but it seems strange how the perpetrators were able to get into the house, which was secured with surveillance cameras, signal transmitters, and alarm system. The two adoptive daughters are quickly suspected, but their alibis are watertight. The investigation finally reveals that the daughters have hired two contract killers. In the end, five young people are sentenced to long terms of imprisonment for double attempted murder and for murder out of greed. For her research on this documentation, the author spoke to the daughters and conducted interviews with neighbors, relatives and friends.