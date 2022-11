Not Available

Some elderly parrots are washing and cleaning up around the house, when one of them is phoned by Matron Birdkins, who invites them over to the Old Folks Home to play some tunes. They're hindered by a snowstorm, but make it none the worse for wear, warming themselves by a fire they help stoke. They play and sing some songs, and then a chaotic dinner ensues. This is followed by more singing and dancing, and a good time is had by all.