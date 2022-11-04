Part-Time Divorce

Not Available

While heading to Spain to spend their honeymoon there, Siniša and Svetlana find themselves at Montenegrin coast due to mistake made by travel agency. They get back disappointed to Belgrade, where new problems expect them: Svetlana applied for an apartment, but divorced mothers with children are those who have advantage. Svetlana and Siniša decide to divorce for a part-time period so they could trick the housing board and get an apartment.