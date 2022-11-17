Part Time Job

Not Available

The wealthy family, Liang Dacheng, was very envious of the students using the summer vacation to work and earn money, so he joined with the classmates to run a small restaurant. The restaurant business was bad, and everyone worked separately to subsidize expenses. Dacheng served as a building administrator and met other people. A Xiang, a short-term university student, has a great relationship, but they do n’t know each other ’s true identities. At the end of the summer vacation, Dacheng and Axiang resign separately. The two lost contact with each other and finally reunited in an extra-curricular activity