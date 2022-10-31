Part Time Pal

1947

Tom is given the task of guarding the fridge during the night by Mammy-Two-Shoes, but as soon as he has started he is tricked by Jerry into falling into the basement, where he lands in a barrel of cider. Now drunk, Tom staggers around in the house getting up to no good with Jerry, clearing out the fridge, making a mess, waking Mammy-Two-Shoes. You can tell this will only end in severe punishment, but Tom simply casts caution to the wind and gets even more drunk by downing a bottle of rum he finds in the bathroom. Obviously, everyone has a bottle of rum in their bathroom.