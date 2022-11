Not Available

"After the standard 8 work this was my first 16mm film. As a film it shows all of the tendencies and concerns that preoccupied my ideas in film, and then video up until the present day. At the same time it is a kind of sound-track time-capsule for the late '60s with sound from the moon-shot, Country Joe and the Fish, hippie music festivals, references to financial chaos, advertising and consumerism, gangster movies, Vietnam, and natural disasters." Mike Dunford