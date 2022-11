Not Available

Paarthal Pasi Theerum is a Tamil language film starring Sivaji Ganesan, Gemini Ganesan, Savithri, Sowcar Janaki and B. Saroja Devi. Appearing as a child artist, Kamal Haasan starred in a dual role as Babu & Kumar, Gemini's twin sons. Directed by Bhimsingh it is one of the successful "Pa" series films. Music was by Viswanathan-Ramamurthy.