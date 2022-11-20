Parthan Kanda Paralokam

Not Available

Parthasarathy (Jayaram, popularly called Parthan, lives in Krishnapuram village. Parthan is constantly clashing with his uncle Falgunan Thampy (Jagathy Sreekumar), who is the Panchayath President. Falgunan is least bothered about the welfare of the people; rather, he is more keen in grabbing the assets of the village temple, which has been locked for many years by the court over a dispute of ownership. Falgunan, also the secretary of temple's ruling committee, believes that the temple belongs to his family, while Parthan and his friends like Sulaiman (Kottayam Nazeer) and Poonkodi (Sona) argue that the temple belongs to the village.