Parthibhan Kanavu

Parthiban (Srikant) is a young executive who has trouble keeping a job because of his adventurous nature. A young girl he sees at a bus-stop (Sneha) catches his fancy, and he quickly falls head over heels in love with her, when he finds remarkable similarities in their two personalities. Parthiban is then cajoled into "checking out" a girl for an arranged marriage, which he does reluctantly, only to find she turns out to be Sathya (Sneha), the girl he secretly admires. Elated, he agrees to a marriage. A bizarre twist follows immediately after.