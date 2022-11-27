Not Available

Pays de Gex, on the French-Swiss border. P.A. and his homies are in their last year of high school. One hundred metres beneath their feet, the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the most powerful particle accelerator in the world is crashing protons into each other to recreate the energic conditions of the big bang and detect previously unknown particles. As winter sets in and P.A. sees the world shifting around him, he starts to observe strange phenomena in the environment. The changes are imperceptible at first, but gradually his whole world seems to be on the brink.