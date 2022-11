Not Available

Documentary drama Partisan Priest is based on the dramatic life story of Slovenian priest and partisan Jože Lampret. All his life, this uncompromising fighter for justice and equality strived to reconcile the irreconcilable: Christian practice and international socialism. In the end, he was betrayed by both – not the ideas, but by those who saw him as the enemy or merely the means to get what they wanted. A story which indirectly reflects the present day.