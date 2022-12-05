Not Available

Nikšić, Montenegro, September the 9th, 1943. Few moments after the dawn, the artilleryman Sante Pelosin, nickname Tarcisio, fires the first cannon shot against a German column that was proceeding towards Italian placement. In the following weeks about 20000 Italian soldiers decide to not surrender and join Jugoslavian Resistance. The partisans of the Garibaldi Division narrated in this documentary are simple heroes, that fought the freeze, the hunger, and a crushing typhus fever epidemy, paying with tremoundous sufferings a valiant and aware choice of field .