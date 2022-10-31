Not Available

The only male child in the family that sired six daughters, Prem has empathy towards the fair sex and decides to assist males to woo women so much so that he becomes popular as the 'Love Guru'. Amongst the men he assists are Bhaskar Chaudhry and Neil Bakshi. Klutz-like Bhaskar has fallen head over heels with his boss, a model and heiress, Priya Jaisingh. A disbelieving Prem refuses to assist him, but subsequently relents. Bhaskar uses his own charm to woo Priya successfully, and is introduced to her dad, Raj. Prem himself falls in love with a widowed single mother, Naina Shahani, a Journalist. Both men are satisfied with her respective lives not knowing that a scandalous secret will surface in the media - changing their lives forever.