Partners in Crime

Prudence and Bélisaire Beresford have decided to take things easy. But when a rich Russian heiress disappears, Prudence can't resist and Bélisaire is forced onto the adventure. Their investigation will put them on the trail of a mysterious scientist who holds the secret to eternal youth...
|André Dussollier
|Bélisaire Beresford
|Nicolas Marié
|Docteur Nicolas Roscoff
|Agathe de La Boulaye
|Docteur Matarazzi
|Linh Đan Phạm
|Marie Van Dinh
|Éric Naggar
|Docteur Jünger
|Bernard Verley
|Le Général
