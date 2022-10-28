Not Available

Partners in Crime

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Studio

Les Films Français

Prudence and Bélisaire Beresford have decided to take things easy. But when a rich Russian heiress disappears, Prudence can't resist and Bélisaire is forced onto the adventure. Their investigation will put them on the trail of a mysterious scientist who holds the secret to eternal youth...

Cast

André DussollierBélisaire Beresford
Nicolas MariéDocteur Nicolas Roscoff
Agathe de La BoulayeDocteur Matarazzi
Linh Đan PhạmMarie Van Dinh
Éric NaggarDocteur Jünger
Bernard VerleyLe Général

