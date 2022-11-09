Partners Of The Sunset

Not Available

Supposedly wealthy, Patricia and Vi Moreland find themselves penniless and dependent upon relatives when their father dies. They accept an uncle's offer to live on his Texas ranch, which is desired by an unscrupulous neighbor, Jim Worth. Young geologist David Brooks (who sells windmills) happens along and persuades the girls to refuse Worth's offer to buy the ranch. Worth has Vi kidnaped, and he gets the upper hand when Brooks rescues her. The geologist turns the tables, however, and Worth does not live to see either Brooks's windmill strike oil or happiness come to Brooks and Patricia. The Library of Congress holds a complete copy.