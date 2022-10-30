Not Available

Partners X-Day

  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Detective Kenichi Itami from the The National Police Agency and Akira Iwatsuki from the cyber investigation team investigate a complex murder case. The victim was under investigation by the cyber investigation team. As Detective Kenichi Itami and Akira Iwatsuki delve deeper into the case, pressure from around makes their investigation even more difficult. Secretly, a national financial doomsday scenario is carried out under the plan of "X Day".

Cast

Kei Tanaka
Mitsuhiro OikawaTakeru
Tetsuya Bessho
Satoshi JimboSatoshi Jinbo
Kimura YoshinoHinako Katayama
Oji OsugaHirota

