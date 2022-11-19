Parts of the Family

Not Available

Beyond the front door of an old, decrepit house is buried a horrible and tragic past. One horryfing and gory night a family of four is brutally hacked to pieces. The only survivor is the young and beautiful housekeeper, Ella. When she steps out of the house one day, she has no idea that she is about to be snatched by failed bank-robber Jason Goodis. Goodis, however, could not have imagined that the innocent hostage he is dragging back inside, has an unquenchable thirst for blood!