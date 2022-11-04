Not Available

Party

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Gemini Films

    This French language drama from Portuguese filmmaker Manoel de Oliveira takes an ironic look at the pretentiousness of international jet-setters while simultaneously examining an obsessive romantic relationship between an aging Lothario and a beautiful married woman. The tale begins at a garden party in a lovely villa in the Azores held by Rogerio and Leonor for handsome, middle-aged Michel and his mistress Irene, a noted Greek movie star. The guests aren't there long before an obvious attraction between Leonor and Michel prompts them to head for a private beach (their tryst, if there was one, occurs off-camera). Five years later, the foursome again meet for a garden party and once again they pair off after spending much time discussing gender differences, emotion, social insight and exchanging witty bon mots.

    Cast

    		Michel PiccoliMichel
    		Irene PapasIrene
    		Leonor SilveiraLeonor
    		Rogério SamoraRogério
    		Ricardo Trêpa

    View Full Cast >

    Images